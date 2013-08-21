LONDON Aug 21 Britain's Home Secretary Theresa
May defended on Wednesday the involvement of the nation's most
senior civil servant in ordering the Guardian newspaper to
surrender leaked documents related to British and U.S.
surveillance programmes.
May said it was appropriate for top level officials
including Cabinet Secretary Jeremy Heywood to have been involved
in trying to stop media coverage of secrets leaked by fugitive
U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden.
Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that British Prime
Minister David Cameron ordered Heywood to contact the newspaper
to try to stop the revelations.
"I think issues of national security are rightly addressed
at an appropriate level within government and I do not find it
surprising that someone at a very senior level within government
should be involved in this particular issue," May told the BBC.
