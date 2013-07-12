A picture of Edward Snowden, a contractor at the National Security Agency (NSA), is seen on a computer screen displaying a page of a Chinese news website, in Beijing in this June 13, 2013 photo illustration. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

MOSCOW Former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden will meet human rights groups on Friday at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport, where the fugitive contractor has been in the passenger transit area since he flew from Hong Kong.

"I can confirm that such a meeting will take place," said an airport spokeswoman, adding that the meeting would take place in the second half of the day.

Snowden, wanted by Washington on espionage charges for divulging details of secret U.S. surveillance programmes, flew to Moscow on June 23, and has not left the airport transit area despite offers of asylum from three countries.

Human rights groups Transparency International and Amnesty International confirmed they had received emails inviting them to a meeting at the airport. Interfax reported that Human Rights Watch and other groups were also invited to the meeting.

"Yes, I have received a brief email. It said that he would like to meet with a representative of a human rights organisation - there was not much information there. I'm planning to go," said Sergei Nikitin, the head of Amnesty International Russia.

President Vladimir Putin has said Snowden should choose a final destination and go there as soon as possible, but it is unclear how he would get to any of the Latin American countries that have offered him asylum. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alessandra Prentice; Writing by Thomas Grove; Editing by Douglas Busvine)