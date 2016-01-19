LONDON Jan 19 Britain's Court of Appeal ruled
on Tuesday that the detention of the partner of a journalist who
helped bring leaks from former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward
Snowden to world attention was lawful.
British police detained David Miranda at Heathrow Airport in
August 2013 when he landed in London en route from Berlin to Rio
De Janeiro, Brazil and seized material including electronic
media containing 58,000 documents.
Miranda, the partner of American journalist Glenn Greenwald,
had argued that such detentions would have "an inevitable
chilling effect on journalistic expression", but the British
court said his detention did not break the law.
"Mr Miranda's appeal against the use of the power in his
case is dismissed," the court said in a summary of its decision.
"The court rejects Mr Miranda's argument that the use of the
stop power against him was an unjustified and disproportionate
interference."
Miranda had said the police had acted unlawfully and
breached his right to freedom of expression under the European
Convention on Human Rights.
However, the court did say that the clause of the Terrorism
Act under which Miranda was detained was incompatible with the
convention, which protects freedom of speech in relation to
journalistic materials.
"It is not subject to adequate safeguards against its
arbitrary exercise and I would, therefore, allow the appeal in
relation to that issue," judges wrote, suggesting the British
parliament should consider the matter.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)