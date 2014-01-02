WASHINGTON Jan 2 The U.S. government should
grant former NSA contractor Edward Snowden clemency or a plea
bargain given the public value of revelations over the National
Security Agency's vast spying programs, the New York Times
editorial board said on Thursday.
In its lead editorial, the newspaper said Americans now more
fully understand how widely their phone calls, emails and other
information are tracked. Information provided to journalists by
Snowden has also prompted needed legal review of the
intelligence gathering and led a presidential panel to call for
a major overhaul of the agency, it said.
"Considering the enormous value of the information he has
revealed, and the abuses he has exposed, Mr. Snowden deserves
better than a life of permanent exile, fear and flight. He may
have committed a crime to do so, but he has done his country a
great service," the New York Times' editorial board wrote.
The Guardian, a British newspaper that along with The
Washington Post received Snowden's leaked documents, also called
for President Barack Obama to pardon Snowden in its own
editorial published on Wednesday.
"We hope that calm heads within the present administration
are working on a strategy to allow Mr Snowden to return to the
U.S. with dignity, and the president to use his executive powers
to treat him humanely and in a manner that would be a shining
example about the value of whistleblowers and of free speech
itself," The Guardian wrote.
Snowden, living in Russia with temporary asylum, last year
leaked documents he collected while working for the NSA. The
United States has charged him with espionage, and more charges
could follow.
The disclosures have sparked a debate over how much leeway
to give the U.S. government in gathering information to protect
Americans from terrorism, and have prompted numerous lawsuits.
Last week, a federal judge ruled that the NSA's collection
of phone call records is lawful, while another judge earlier in
December questioned the program's constitutionality. The issue
is now more likely to move before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Snowden's Russian amnesty is due to expire in August. He
could face at least 30 years in prison over current charges but
is more likely to face up to life in prison, the Times said.
NSA's incoming deputy director, Rick Ledgett, recently told
CBS News he would favor negotiating an amnesty with Snowden in
exchange for securing the documents in his possession, but the
White House has dismissed that suggestion.
The New York Times editorial board said Snowden "was clearly
justified" in his leaks given that current whistleblower laws do
not cover private contractors.
The editorial listed several ways the NSA had violated the
public trust, saying it broke federal privacy laws "thousands of
times a year," undermined the Internet's basic encryption system
and breached the communications links of data centers around the
world.
Obama, who has called on Snowden to return to the United
States, should instead give him "an incentive to return home,"
it said.
"When someone reveals that government officials have
routinely and deliberately broken the law, that person should
not face life in prison at the hands of the same government,"
the newspaper wrote.
