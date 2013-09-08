SAO PAULO, Sept 8 The U.S. government allegedly
spied on Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, according to the web site of
Globo, Brazil's biggest television network.
The network, which a week ago aired a report alleging that
the U.S. National Security Agency intercepted communications by
the presidents of Brazil and Mexico, said its information again
came from Glenn Greenwald, an American activist who has worked
with fugitive former NSA analyst Edward Snowden to expose the
extent of U.S. spying at home and abroad.
Promotional teasers from the network said it would give
details of the spying on Sunday night, again on its "Fantastico"
program.
Greenwald, a blogger and civil liberties activist who lives
in Rio de Janeiro, declined to discuss the Petrobras allegations
until after the program airs. Petrobras officials could not be
reached for comment.
New revelations of U.S. spying could complicate a diplomatic
row between the United States and Brazil sparked by the
allegations of NSA spying on the private phone calls and emails
of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff.
Brazil has demanded a formal apology and Rousseff aides have
said the issue could derail a state visit she is due to make to
the United States in October.
The tensions last week led to an impromptu meeting between
Rousseff and U.S. President Barack Obama on the margins of the
G20 meeting in Russia. Obama said he would investigate the
allegations.
Any spying on Petrobras, which has discovered some of the
world's biggest offshore oil reserves in recent years, is sure
to raise hackles in Brazil, a country that has long been
suspicious of foreign designs on its abundant natural resources.
Brazil's so-called sub-salt polygon, where many of the new
finds have been discovered, may contain as much as 100 billion
barrels of oil, according to Rio de Janeiro State University.
One find alone, the giant Libra field, has estimated reserves of
up to 12 billion barrels of oil, or enough to supply all U.S.
oil needs for nearly two years.
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Additional reporting by Paulo Prada
in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by David Brunnstrom)