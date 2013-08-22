LONDON Aug 22 London Police said on Thursday material seized from the partner of a journalist who has led coverage of Edward Snowden's leaks was "highly-sensitive" and, if disclosed, could put lives at risk.

David Miranda was detained for nine hours at London's Heathrow airport on Sunday when the material was taken from him and police said an initial examination of the information had prompted a criminal investigation by counter-terrorism officers.  (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Costas Pitas)