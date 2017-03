MOSCOW Russia's FSB federal security agency and its U.S. counterpart, the FBI, are in talks over the fate of former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden, who is stuck at a Moscow airport, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said on Friday.

Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin was not involved in talks over the 30-year-old American, who is wanted by the United States on espionage charges. (Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya, writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Kevin Liffey)