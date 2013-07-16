BRIEF-Cinderella Media Group updates on MoU with Guangzhou Shengyu Jinxian Advertising
* Star Prestige Investments entered into a non-legal binding memorandum of understanding with Guangzhou Shengyu Jinxian Adverting
MOSCOW, July 16 Former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden, who is wanted in the United States on espionage charges, has requested temporary asylum in Russia, a Russian lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday.
Snowden, who revealed details of U.S. government surveillance programmes, has been stranded at a Moscow airport since June 23. Lawyer Anatoly Kucherena confirmed Snowden had filed an application for temporary asylum, although the American has said he wants eventually to travel to Latin America. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice and Maria Tsvetkova, Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Arris International Plc says executive chairman Robert J. Stanzione's total compensation in 2016 was $9.7 million versus $5.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation signs letter of intent to acquire intellectual property assets