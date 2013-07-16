(Adds lawyer's quotes, details)
MOSCOW, July 16 Former U.S. spy agency
contractor Edward Snowden, who is wanted in the United States on
espionage charges, has requested temporary asylum in Russia, a
Russian lawyer said on Tuesday.
Snowden hopes to find refuge in Latin America after leaking
details of U.S. government surveillance programmes but has been
unable to get there since arriving at Moscow's Sheremetyevo
airport from Hong Kong on June 23.
"He reached the conclusion that he needs to write an
application for temporary asylum (in Russia), and his procedure
has just been done," said Anatoly Kucherena, a lawyer who met
Snowden on Friday with human rights activists.
Kucherena, who says he has been advising Snowden, did not
make clear how the American had filed his application or whether
it had already reached the Russian authorities.
Snowden, who is holed up in Sheremetyevo's transit area,
said on Friday that he would seek refuge in Russia only until he
is able to travel on to Latin America, where three countries
have offered him political asylum.
He said he had to do this because the United States and its
allies were preventing him reaching Latin America. The United
States has revoked Snowden's passport and urged nations
worldwide not to help him reach an asylum destination.
Kucherena said he expects a decision on Snowden's asylum
request "soon". The process for seeking temporary asylum is
different from that for political asylum, which Kucherena said
would require a decree from President Vladimir Putin.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice and Maria Tsvetkova, Writing
by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage)