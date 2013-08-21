MOSCOW Aug 21 Russia accused Britain on
Wednesday of failing to live up to its own declarations on human
rights by forcing the Guardian newspaper to destroy materials
leaked by fugitive former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward
Snowden.
Russia has granted temporary asylum to Snowden, who is
wanted in the United States on espionage charges.
"The measures taken by the British authorities towards the
Guardian newspaper are out of tune with the British side's
statements on commitments to universal standards of human
rights," Interfax news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman
Alexander Lukashevich as saying.
