MOSCOW Aug 21 Russia accused Britain on
Wednesday of failing to live up to its own declarations on human
rights by forcing the Guardian newspaper to destroy materials
leaked by fugitive former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward
Snowden.
Russia has granted asylum to Snowden, in a move that has
strained ties with the United States where the young American is
wanted on espionage charges after leaking details of secret
government surveillance programmes.
Western countries, including Britain and the United States,
have frequently criticised Russia's human rights record in the
past. Moscow has used the Snowden affair to accuse London and
Washington of double standards.
"The measures taken by the British authorities towards the
Guardian newspaper are out of tune with the British side's
statements on commitments to universal standards of human
rights," Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said
in a statement on the ministry website.
The Guardian said on Tuesday that British authorities had
forced it to destroy material obtained from Snowden.
Lukashevich said London was upsetting freedom of press and
protection of privacy rules and had violated the rights of
journalists.
