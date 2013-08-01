MOSCOW Aug 1 U.S. fugitive Edward Snowden will
publish no more leaks but instead look to build a life in Russia
where he has been granted a year-long asylum, his lawyer said on
Thursday.
Anatoly Kucherena, a Russian lawyer who is assisting
Snowden, said the 30-year-old has found shelter in a private
home of American expatriates after leaving Moscow's Sheremetyevo
airport following more than five weeks in limbo there.
A pledge not to publish more information that could harm the
United States was the condition under which Russian President
Vladimir Putin said the American could receive safe harbour.
But Snowden's promise does not extend to the WikiLeaks
anti-secrecy group to which he has already handed over much of
his material, Kucherena said. He has also said that Snowden does
not believe his earlier leaks had done harm to his homeland.
It is likely to do little to appease the White House, which
wants Snowden sent home to face trial for leaking details of
secret government surveillance programmes and which has
signalled President Barack Obama may boycott a summit with Putin
over the case.
"Edward assured me that he is not planning to publish any
documents that blacken the American government," Kucherena said.
"But before that he said... when he was in Hong Kong he gave
a part of that material to journalists, so that material, of
course, he can't take back."
Kucherena, who sits on two high-profile Russia government
advisory bodies, said the former U.S. National Security Agency
contractor wants to rent a flat and find work in Russia, and has
no immediate plans to leave.
"Snowden is an expert, a very high-level expert and I am
receiving letters from companies and citizens who would eagerly
give him a job. He will not have any problems," the lawyer said.
"He needs to work. He is not a rich man, and the money that
he had, he has of course, spent on food. Of course, he
understands that he has to work and he has to keep on living."
Snowden was already offered a job by Russia's top social
networking site on Thursday, hours after the former intelligence
contractor received asylum in Russia.
Moscow has refused Washington's repeated requests to hand
Snowden over to face trial on espionage charges after he leaked
details of secret U.S. surveillance programmes involving phone
and Internet data.
Although the spat over his fate has heightened tensions with
Washington, Snowden is also a useful propaganda tool for Moscow,
which often accuses the United States of preaching on human
rights abroad what it does not practice at home.
A Kremlin-funded television station has made Wikileaks
founder Julian Assange the host of his own programme, while
Russian spy Anna Chapman has found work with a bank and stars in
her own TV show since she was deported by the United States in a
2011 Cold War-style swap.
Kucherena suggested Snowden might hope for the same hero's
welcome in Russia.
"I don't exclude that he will have his own TV show," he told
Reuters.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Michael Roddy)