GENEVA, June 27 Switzerland still has questions
about Edward Snowden's activities as a CIA operative in Geneva,
having received only a "diplomatic" reply to its initial
questions, Swiss Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter said on
Thursday.
"They have replied that they have been respecting Swiss laws
and they have never done anything particularly problematic,"
Burkhalter told reporters.
"So the reply was very diplomatic, we have taken note of it.
We have decided to discuss these points further in the future
with the Americans but it's clear that for them there was no
problem."
Snowden, a former U.S. spy agency contractor who fled the
United States after leaking details of secret U.S. government
surveillance programmes, worked in Geneva between 2007 and 2009.
(Reporting by Tom Miles, Editing by Mark Trevelyan)