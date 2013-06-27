(Adds background)
GENEVA, June 27 Switzerland wants to hold
further talks with Washington on fugitive Edward Snowden's
activities as a CIA operative in Geneva after receiving only a
"diplomatic" reply to its initial questions, the Swiss foreign
minister said on Thursday.
Snowden, a fugitive former U.S. spy agency contractor who
infuriated Washington by leaking details of secret U.S.
government surveillance programmes worldwide, worked in Geneva
between 2007 and 2009.
He remains in limbo at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport, where
he has been waiting in the transit area since fleeing there from
Hong Kong, where he broke cover earlier this month.
"They (the Americans) have replied that they have been
respecting Swiss laws and they have never done anything
particularly problematic," Didier Burkhalter told reporters.
"So the reply was very diplomatic, we have taken note of it.
We have decided to discuss these points further in the future
with the Americans but it's clear that for them there was no
problem."
According to the Guardian newspaper, which first identified
Snowden as the source of the leaks, he had a "formative"
experience during his time with the CIA in the Swiss city.
Snowden told the paper that the CIA deliberately got a Swiss
banker drunk and encouraged him to drive home. When the banker
was arrested, a CIA operative offered to intervene and later
recruited him.
Swiss President Ueli Maurer has said he doubts the version
of events printed by the Guardian, but if prosecutors decided to
launch a criminal investigation, the Swiss cabinet would approve
such a move as a formality.
(Reporting by Tom Miles, Editing by Gareth Jones)