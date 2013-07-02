(Adds quotes, background)
MOSCOW, July 2 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro said on Tuesday that Caracas had not yet received a
request for political asylum from former U.S. spy agency
contractor Edward Snowden and would decide on it only when it
did.
Maduro voiced sympathy with Snowden's actions and described
him as a champion of human rights. That suggested Venezuela may
help Snowden, who is stranded in Moscow after flying there from
Hong Kong on June 23, to find a safe harbour.
"He deserves the world's protection. He has not asked us for
it yet. When he does we will give our answer," Maduro told
Reuters during a visit to Moscow, when asked whether Venezuela
could offer Snowden asylum.
"We think this young person has done something very
important for humanity, has done a favour to humanity, has
spoken great truths to deconstruct a world that ... is
controlled by an imperialist American elite," he said.
Snowden, 30, who faces espionage charges in the United
States and is believed to be staying in a transit area at
Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, has had his U.S. passport revoked
and countries around the world are under U.S. pressure to deny
him asylum.
WikiLeaks, an anti-secrecy organisation whose British legal
researcher Sarah Harrison is assisting Snowden, disclosed on
Monday that he had prepared requests for asylum in more than a
dozen countries, including Venezuela.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Douglas Busvine)