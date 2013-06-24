(Adds details and comment from senior administration official)
WASHINGTON, June 24 The White House on Monday
said it expects the Russian government to "look at all options
available" to expel former government contractor Edward Snowden
back to the United States to face espionage charges.
The White House National Security Council spokeswoman
Caitlin Hayden said the United States also registered strong
objections to authorities in Hong Kong and China through
diplomatic channels at the decision to let Snowden flee.
And "noted that such behavior is detrimental to U.S.-Hong
Kong and U.S.-China bilateral relations," Hayden said.
President Barack Obama met earlier this month with Chinese
President Xi Jinping in California and stressed the need for
cooperation on cybersecurity problems. Just last week, Obama
held talks in Northern Ireland with Russian President Vladimir
Putin on the fringes of a Group of Eight summit.
Hayden said that given the intensified cooperation between
the United States and Russia after the Boston Marathon bombings
in April and a history of working together on law enforcement
matters, the United States wanted Moscow to help on the Snowden
case.
"We expect the Russian government to look at all options
available to expel Mr. Snowden back to the U.S. to face justice
for the crimes with which he is charged," Hayden said.
Snowden landed in Moscow on Sunday and is believed to be
seeking asylum in Ecuador.
A senior administration official said Snowden's claim that
he leaked details of the National Security Agency's secret
surveillance programs to protect democracy and individual rights
is "belied by the protectors he has potentially chosen: China,
Russia, Cuba, Venezuela and Ecuador."
"His failure to criticize these regimes suggests that his
true motive throughout has been to injure the national security
of the U.S., not to advance Internet freedom and free speech,"
the official said.
U.S. authorities have charged Snowden with theft of federal
government property, unauthorized communication of national
defense information and willful communication of classified
communications intelligence to an unauthorized person, with the
latter two charges falling under the U.S. Espionage Act.
Snowden's revelations have become a major problem for Obama,
who has found his domestic and international policy agenda
sidelined as he scrambles to deflect accusations that U.S.
surveillance practices violate privacy protections and civil
rights. The president has said the measures were necessary to
thwart attacks on the United States.
