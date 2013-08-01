(Updates with Assange quotes, more details)
LONDON Aug 1 Edward Snowden said Russia's
decision on Thursday to grant him asylum was a
victory for the rule of law, thanking Moscow while accusing the
United States of flouting international law.
"Over the past eight weeks we have seen the Obama
administration show no respect for international or domestic
law, but in the end the law is winning," the former U.S. spy
agency contractor said in a statement released by anti-secrecy
group WikiLeaks.
"I thank the Russian Federation for granting me asylum," he
said.
A legal researcher from the group has been helping Snowden
try to secure asylum in a safe third country and WikiLeaks said
it feared he would not receive a fair trial in the United
States.
It said Sarah Harrison, the researcher, had left the airport
with Snowden in a taxi for a "secure, confidential place" and
that Snowden had the right to live in and travel around Russia
for one year.
Julian Assange, WikiLeaks' founder, said that Russia's
decision to grant Snowden temporary asylum was "another victory
in the fight against Obama's war on whistleblowers".
"This battle has been won, but the war continues," he said,
commending Russia for supporting Snowden at a time when
WikiLeaks said many countries had refused to do so for fear of
offending the United States.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Peter Griffiths; Editing by Guy
Faulconbridge and Michael Roddy)