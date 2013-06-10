By Joseph Menn and Jonathan Weber
SAN FRANCISCO, June 10 Recent revelations about
the U.S. National Security Agency's expansive data-collection
efforts have underscored the power of electronic surveillance in
the Internet era and renewed an historic debate over how far the
government should go in spying on its own people.
A disillusioned former CIA computer technician named Edward
Snowden, who had worked as a contactor at the NSA, identified
himself on Sunday as the source of multiple disclosures on the
government's surveillance that were published by the Guardian
and the Washington Post last week.
The information included a secret court order directing
Verizon Communications Inc to turn over all its calling
records for a three-month period, and details about an NSA
program code-named PRISM, which collected emails, chat logs and
other types of data from Internet companies. These included
Google Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp
, Yahoo Inc, AOL Inc and Apple Inc
.
Snowden cast himself as a whistleblower alarmed about
overreaching by the U.S. intelligence establishment, which was
given broad powers after the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001 and can
take now take advantage of the huge growth in digital data.
President Barack Obama and congressional leaders have
vigorously defended the NSA's efforts as both legal and
necessary. U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper
took the rare step of responding in detail to stories about
PRISM.
U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder's Justice Department has
launched a new round of investigations into media leaks, the
very issue that consumed his department for the last month and
led to renewed calls for Holder's resignation.
Intelligence officials and the technology companies say
PRISM is much less invasive than initially suggested by stories
in the Guardian and the Post. Several people familiar with
negotiations between the Silicon Valley giants and intelligence
officials said the NSA could not rummage at will through company
servers and that requests for data had to be about specific
accounts believed to be overseas.
Still, the revelations alarmed civil liberties advocates and
some lawmakers who had supported the Patriot Act, which gave
intelligence agencies new powers after 9/11, and another law
granting telecommunication carriers immunity for evesdropping at
the request of the government.
"This is the law, but the way the law is being interpreted
has really concerned me," Democratic Senator Mark Udall said on
ABC on Sunday. "It's just to me a violation of our privacy,
particularly if it's done in ways that we don't know about."
Of primary concern for Udall and others was that millions of
Americans have had their phone habits and other records perused
by computer programs and analysts hunting for connections to
terrorists or foreign governments - even though the NSA is
generally barred from spying on U.S. citizens.
One former high-ranking NSA official told Reuters that such
broad assembly of records was essential to investigations.
If "a known terrorist in Yemen calls someone in the U.S.,
why did he call them and what happened when the person in U.S.
starts making calls elsewhere in the U.S.?" he asked. "On the
surface it looks like the emergence of a terrorism cell."
Data-mining programs map such connections and provide
grounds for further inquiry, potentially including the contents
of calls, according to former operatives and Justice Department
officials.
Among the remaining unknowns, even after four days of media
coverage, is how much data beyond phone numbers is collected
from U.S. residents, how that data is "minimized" to prevent
excess scrutiny, how it is analyzed and how long it is kept.
The NSA "keeps the emails essentially forever. I don't think
there is any question about it," said Mark Rossini, a former FBI
supervisor who was assigned to a CIA counter-terrorism unit and
who said he was briefed on PRISM.
"They are not reading our data, they are storing it in bits
and bytes that can be searched," Rossini said. The same is
likely true of the mass of phone calls copied from AT&T Inc
offices to facilities controlled by the NSA, as disclosed
by an AT&T whistleblower in 2006, he added.
SERIES OF DISCLOSURES
The revelations began on Wednesday with a Guardian report on
a secret court order demanding all Verizon phone records over a
three-month period. The scope of the request appeared to
undermine the government's contention that its surveillance
efforts are highly targeted and do not involve large numbers of
U.S. citizens.
On Thursday, the Guardian and the Washington Post published
slides from an internal NSA presentation asserting that PRISM
gathered emails, documents and other information "directly from
the servers" of nine U.S. Internet companies.
The companies quickly disputed the claim that they offered
"direct access" to "bulk" data and insisted that they responded
only to requests for specific information as required by law.
Still, the scope of the program, the secrecy surrounding it,
and its emergence as a lynchpin of U.S. espionage operations
created an uproar on Capitol Hill and in Silicon Valley. The NSA
slides stated that more than 1,400 items in Obama's intelligence
briefings last year came from PRISM.
It remains unclear exactly how the Internet companies
provide information to the government, in part because virtually
everything about PRISM is considered a national security secret.
It was also not clear why some companies, notably Twitter, said
they were able to resist and were absent from the PRISM slides.
Several of the companies said a human being had to approve
each tracking request. Government and industry sources said some
of the companies appear to have installed special equipment to
facilitate intelligence requests.
In addition, tracking all the Internet activities of a
specific person or group over a period of time, for example,
could yield a great deal of data and require special systems to
track and retrieve it. Americans will still have some of their
data sucked up, stored and digested in multiple ways, former
intelligence operatives said.
Rossini said he believed intelligence analysts could perform
searches, such as someone within two connections of a terrorism
suspect mentioning "bomb" in an international email. The
searches would only be used for terrorism or foreign
intelligence, not ordinary crime, he said.
However, protections for Americans give little comfort to
foreign governments and the hundreds of millions of overseas
customers of U.S. Internet firms.
Indeed, PRISM appears to be an effective tool for the NSA
precisely because U.S. companies dominate the Internet, and
global communications even among people overseas often pass
through the United States. That is galling to those in Europe
who have argued that local technology companies need to be
nurtured to combat U.S. economic and political domination.