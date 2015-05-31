WASHINGTON May 31 A bill that would end U.S. spy agencies' bulk collection of Americans' telephone data and replace it with a more targeted system cleared a crucial procedural hurdle in the U.S. Senate on Sunday, ending an impasse over whether to move ahead with the legislation.

The Senate voted 77-17 in favor of a measure that allowed the chamber to begin debate on the "USA Freedom Act." But it was still not clear whether the Senate would vote to pass the legislation in time to prevent the expiration at midnight (0400 GMT on Monday) of the domestic surveillance program.

