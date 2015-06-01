(Adds context on bills)
WASHINGTON, June 1 High-ranking members of the
U.S. House of Representatives warned the Senate on Monday that
proposed changes to the USA Freedom Act, a bill reforming
domestic surveillance, were unlikely to pass the House and might
doom the spy program.
U.S. Representative Bob Goodlatte, the chairman of the House
Judiciary Committee, and Representative John Conyers, the
panel's top Democrat, issued their statement while members of
the Senate debated amendments to the bill proposed by Senate
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
The amendments include a proposal to keep spy agencies' bulk
collection of Americans' telephone data in place for 12 months,
double the six months included in the version of the Freedom Act
the House passed overwhelmingly on May 13.
"The House is not likely to accept the changes proposed by
Senator McConnell," the House lawmakers said in a statement.
If the Senate amends the bill and the House does not pass
it, they warned that three domestic surveillance programs that
lapsed at midnight could end for good.
Provisions of the USA Patriot Act, passed in the wake of the
Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, that provide the legal authority for
U.S. spy agencies' collection of Americans' phone records and
other data expired at midnight on Sunday after the U.S. Senate
failed to pass the Freedom Act.
In the Senate, Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
tried to move up the next vote on the Freedom Act, hoping to
minimize the amount of time the surveillance programs are
suspended.
When Republican Senator Rand Paul blocked that move,
McConnell said the next procedural vote, to limit debate on the
bill, would take place at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) on Tuesday.
The Freedom Act still faces several steps before it can
become law. They include the procedural vote on Tuesday,
consideration of amendments, and a Senate vote on final passage.
But if the Senate approves amendments, the amended bill must
pass the House before it can be sent to the White House for
Democratic President Barack Obama's signature.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)