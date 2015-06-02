(Adds details, quotes, background)
WASHINGTON, June 1 High-ranking members of the
U.S. House of Representatives warned the Senate on Monday that
proposed changes to the USA Freedom Act, a bill reforming
domestic surveillance, were unlikely to pass the House and might
doom the contentious spy program.
The renewed tension between the two houses came a day after
the Senate failed to pass legislation extending the legal
authority for U.S. spy agencies' collection of American's phone
records in time to keep the program from expiring.
While a lapse of only a few days is seen as having little
effect on intelligence agencies' capabilities, a legislative
struggle is now looming over the Senate's proposed amendments to
the Freedom Act aimed at extending surveillance powers.
The amendments include a proposal to keep spy agencies' bulk
collection of Americans' telephone data in place for 12 months,
double the six months included in the version of the Freedom Act
the House passed overwhelmingly on May 13.
Bob Goodlatte, the chairman of the House Judiciary
Committee, and John Conyers, the panel's top Democrat, issued
their statement while members of the Senate debated amendments
to the bill proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
Richard Burr, the Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence
Committee.
"The House is not likely to accept the changes proposed by
Senator McConnell," the House lawmakers said in a statement.
The protracted debate over reforming the surveillance
system, disclosed in 2013 by former spy agency contractor Edward
Snowden, has tested the balance that Americans give to
protecting their freedoms versus protecting their security.
"Whatever one thinks of the proposed new system, there needs
to be a basic assurance that it will function as its proponents
say it will," McConnell said on Monday, explaining why he sees
the amendments as necessary.
If the Senate amends the Freedom Act and the House does not
pass it, the senior House Republicans said the telephone data
collection put in place after the Sept. 11 attacks and which
lapsed at midnight on Sunday could end for good.
"GRANDFATHER CLAUSE"
The Freedom Act would end spy agencies' bulk collection of
domestic telephone "metadata" and replace it with a more
targeted system.
The records would be held by telecommunications companies,
not the government, and the NSA would have to get court approval
to gain access to specific data.
Many civil liberties groups feel the Freedom Act does not go
far enough in protecting privacy, but Republican security hawks
say it will hamper law enforcement's ability to track terrorism
suspects.
"There's no question that this will lengthen the amount of
time it takes us to connect the dots," said Burr.
Despite the lapse in their powers, though, government
agencies will retain legal authorization to collect telephone
metadata for counterterrorism investigations opened before
Sunday - a so-called "grandfather" clause.
Among the proposed amendments to the Freedom Act is a
requirement that telecoms firms notify the government if they
intend to stop holding onto call records for less than 18
months, which experts said is current telecom industry standard
practice.
Companies such as Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T
Inc would store the phone metadata, which includes dialed
numbers and call lengths but not the content of conversations,
which is now gathered by the National Security Agency.
They would turn it over to the government only if served
with a court order targeting specific phone numbers or other
narrow search terms. Telecommunications companies have made it
clear to government officials that until a new law is passed,
they are unwilling to discuss details about they could store and
transmit the telephone metadata.
The companies now are guided by a Federal Communications
Commission rule requiring them to retain records on "toll" or
long-distance calls for at least 18 months. The rule technically
applies to landline calls only, but companies have generally
developed some record-keeping practices for wireless calls too.
The Freedom Act does contain a provision to compensate
companies for costs they incur holding and turning over such
data, which is something the carriers made clear they wanted in
return for agreeing to store the data.
In the Senate, McConnell set a procedural vote to limit
debate on the bill for Tuesday. If the amendments are approved,
the amended bill must still pass the House before it can be sent
to the White House for Democratic President Barack Obama's
signature.
