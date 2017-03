General Keith Alexander (L), commander of the U.S. Cyber Command, director of the National Security Agency (NSA) and chief of the Central Security Service (CSS), testifies before the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Cybersecurity: Preparing for and Responding to... REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON The director of the National Security Agency said on Wednesday that recently disclosed top-secret U.S. surveillance programs have helped to prevent "dozens" of potential terrorist events.

NSA chief General Keith Alexander made the comments at a Senate hearing when asked if the intelligence community could estimate how much the agency's broad monitoring of phone call and Internet data had helped prevent a terror attack.

