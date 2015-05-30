WASHINGTON May 30 At 3:59 p.m. EDT on Sunday,
the National Security Agency and telecommunications companies
will begin mothballing a once-secret system that collected
Americans' bulk telephone records, shutting down computers and
sealing off warehouses of digital data.
If the U.S. Congress fails to act, key provisions of the USA
Patriot Act will lapse in a watershed moment in the post-Sept.
11, 2001, era. Intrusive government powers, created and wielded
in the name of preventing another mass-casualty terrorist
attack, would be at least partly scaled back, proponents and
critics of the surveillance say.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, for instance, will no
longer be able to employ "roving wiretaps" aimed at terrorism
suspects who use multiple disposable cell phones, and will have
more difficulty seizing such suspects' and their associates'
personal and business records.
"We're past the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attack. And
we can look at these issues more calmly," said Peter Swire, who
served on a review panel appointed by President Barack Obama
after former contractor Edward Snowden's 2013 revelations of
vast NSA surveillance.
With the clock ticking, a coalition of Senate Republican
libertarians and security hawks has blocked action on new
legislation known as the USA Freedom Act that would reform the
bulk telephone data program but not kill it.
Libertarians want the program ended altogether, while the
hawks argue it should be maintained as it is now.
Currently, telecom providers are legally required to send
phone records to the government. The USA Freedom Act would
require private firms to hold the data, which the NSA could
search with court authorization.
The U.S. Senate is scheduled to hold a special session to
consider the legislation at 4 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Sunday - just
as security officials say they have to begin shutting the NSA
program down to meet a midnight deadline. The USA Freedom Act
already has passed the House of Representatives and has Obama's
strong support.
It is unclear if supporters of the Freedom Act can get the
60 votes needed in the Senate to move forward. A previous
attempt on May 23 fell short, 57-42, but the bill's backers have
been pushing hard to win over three more senators.
How badly U.S. counter-terrorism efforts would be disrupted
by even a temporary suspension of the telephone data collection
and other legal authorities is disputed.
The Obama administration is issuing increasingly dire
warnings, sometimes citing Islamic State's calls on its
supporters to conduct attacks wherever they live.
"The intelligence community will lose important
capabilities," Director of National Intelligence James Clapper
said in a statement. "At this late date, prompt passage of the
USA Freedom Act by the Senate is the best way to minimize any
possible disruption of our ability to protect the American
people."
But many experts and civil liberties advocates say that U.S.
intelligence and law enforcement authorities have other powerful
- and less objectionable - tools to investigate and prosecute
militant plots. Those include court orders, subpoenas and other
forms of electronic surveillance.
"The government still has expansive ... law enforcement
tools that will remain in place," said Anthony Romero, executive
director of the American Civil Liberties Union.
Groups as diverse as the left-leaning ACLU and the
conservative Tea Party Patriots argue the telephone data program
in particular is unconstitutionally broad, targeting the
communications of millions of innocent Americans.
Earlier this month, a federal appeals court ruled the
program was illegal, going beyond what the Patriot Act
authorized. The court declined to halt the program, saying it
would give Congress a chance to act.
"COLLECTING THE DOTS"
The bulk telephone records program, first exposed to
journalists by Snowden, collects metadata - data that provides
information about other data - about U.S. citizens' phone calls.
This includes the number dialed and time and length of the call
but not the content of the conversation.
Senior U.S. officials have said the surveillance fills a
critical gap, determining whether a militant overseas is
communicating with someone inside the United States.
Swire, a privacy and cyber security expert and a professor
of law and ethics at the Georgia Institute of Technology, said
the 2013 presidential panel he served on "looked at the
classified file and concluded that telephone metadata had not
been essential to preventing any attack."
Current and former U.S. intelligence officials say that is
the wrong yardstick to use.
"Very seldom do we have one (single) piece of information"
that prevents a terrorist attack, said Richard Schaeffer, a
former top NSA official. "It is literally collecting the dots"
and piecing them together, he said.
Current U.S. officials seem even more chagrined about losing
other powers that could expire at midnight Sunday. Those, they
argue, were never controversial but have been caught up in the
backlash against government intrusion.
One, known as the "lone wolf" provision, allows the FBI to
seek a wiretap on an individual if that person is suspected of
terrorist activity, even if the individual cannot be linked to a
specific group. Law enforcement officials have never used that
power.
But, a senior U.S. official said, "this is not a tool that
we want to see go away."
The provision giving the FBI expanded powers to seek a
terrorism suspect's records such as hotel stays and car rentals
is used about 200 times per year, officials said.
The roving wiretap provision, in which a court authorizes
tapping an individual's communications regardless of the device
used, rather than a specific phone number, has been used most
commonly in law enforcement rather than terrorism cases, said
Stewart Baker, a former top Homeland Security official.
"But it's not an authority we would want to lose," he said.
(Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Richard Cowan;
