(Adds comment from Senator Paul in paragraph 7-8)
By Warren Strobel and Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON May 30 At 3:59 p.m. EDT on Sunday,
the National Security Agency and telecommunications companies
will begin mothballing a once-secret system that collected
Americans' bulk telephone records, shutting down computers and
sealing off warehouses of digital data.
If the U.S. Congress fails to act, key provisions of the USA
Patriot Act will lapse in a watershed moment in the post-Sept.
11, 2001, era. Intrusive government powers, created and wielded
in the name of preventing another mass-casualty terrorist
attack, would be at least partly scaled back, proponents and
critics of the surveillance say.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, for instance, will no
longer be able to employ 'roving wiretaps' aimed at terrorism
suspects who use multiple disposable cell phones, and will have
more difficulty seizing such suspects' and their associates'
personal and business records.
"We're past the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attack. And
we can look at these issues more calmly," said Peter Swire, who
served on a review panel appointed by President Barack Obama
after former contractor Edward Snowden's 2013 revelations of
vast NSA surveillance.
With the clock ticking, a coalition of Senate Republican
libertarians and security hawks has blocked action on new
legislation known as the USA Freedom Act that would reform the
bulk telephone data program but not kill it.
Libertarians want the program ended altogether, while the
hawks argue it should be maintained as it is now.
Senator Rand Paul, who last week used a long speech to
target the extension, on Saturday said he would block it again.
"Tomorrow, I will force the expiration of the NSA illegal
spy program," the Kentucky Republican said in a statement.
Currently, telecom providers are legally required to send
phone records to the government. The USA Freedom Act would
require private firms to hold the data, which the NSA could
search with court authorization.
The U.S. Senate is scheduled to hold a special session to
consider the legislation at 4 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Sunday, just as
security officials say they have to begin shutting the NSA
program down to meet a midnight (0400 GMT) deadline. The USA
Freedom Act already has passed the House of Representatives and
has Obama's strong support.
It is unclear if supporters of the Freedom Act can get the
60 votes needed in the Senate to move forward. A previous
attempt on May 23 fell short, 57-42, but the bill's backers have
been pushing hard to win over three more senators.
How badly U.S. counter-terrorism efforts would be disrupted
by even a temporary suspension of the telephone data collection
and other legal authorities is disputed.
The Obama administration is issuing increasingly dire
warnings, sometimes citing Islamic State's calls on its
supporters to conduct attacks wherever they live.
"The intelligence community will lose important
capabilities," Director of National Intelligence James Clapper
said in a statement. "Prompt passage of the USA Freedom Act by
the Senate is the best way to minimize any possible disruption
of our ability to protect the American people."
But many experts and civil liberties advocates say that U.S.
intelligence and law enforcement authorities have other
powerful, and less objectionable, tools to investigate and
prosecute militant plots. Those include court orders, subpoenas
and other forms of electronic surveillance.
"The government still has expansive ... law enforcement
tools that will remain in place," said Anthony Romero, executive
director of the American Civil Liberties Union.
Groups as diverse as the left-leaning ACLU and the
conservative Tea Party Patriots argue the telephone data program
is unconstitutionally broad, targeting the communications of
millions of innocent Americans.
This month, a federal appeals court ruled the program was
illegal, going beyond what the Patriot Act authorized. The court
declined to halt the program, saying it would give Congress a
chance to act.
"COLLECTING THE DOTS"
The bulk telephone records program, first exposed to
journalists by Snowden, collects metadata, which is data that
provides information about other data, about U.S. citizens'
phone calls. This includes the number dialed and time and length
of the call but not its content.
Senior U.S. officials have said the surveillance fills a
critical gap, determining whether a militant overseas is
communicating with someone inside the United States.
Swire, a privacy and cyber security expert and a professor
of law and ethics at the Georgia Institute of Technology, said
the panel he served on "looked at the classified file and
concluded that telephone metadata had not been essential to
preventing any attack."
Current and former U.S. intelligence officials say that is
the wrong yardstick to use.
"Very seldom do we have one (single) piece of information"
that prevents a terrorist attack, said Richard Schaeffer, a
former top NSA official. "It is literally collecting the dots"
and piecing them together, he said.
Current U.S. officials seem even more chagrined about losing
other powers that could expire at midnight Sunday. Those, they
argue, were never controversial but have been caught up in the
backlash against government intrusion.
One, known as the "lone wolf" provision, allows the FBI to
seek a wiretap on an individual suspected of terrorist activity,
even if the person cannot be linked to a specific group. Law
enforcement officials have never used that power.
But, a senior U.S. official said, "this is not a tool that
we want to see go away."
The provision giving the FBI expanded powers to seek a
terrorism suspect's records such as hotel stays and car rentals
is used about 200 times per year, officials said.
The roving wiretap provision, in which a court authorizes
tapping an individual's communications regardless of the device
used, rather than a specific phone number, has been used most
commonly in law enforcement rather than terrorism cases, said
Stewart Baker, a former top Homeland Security official.
"But it's not an authority we would want to lose," he said.
(Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Richard Cowan;
Editing by Leslie Adler and James Dalgleish)