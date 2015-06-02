(Incorporates earlier USA-SECURITY/SURVEILLANCE-VOTE)
By Patricia Zengerle and Warren Strobel
WASHINGTON, June 2 The U.S. Senate voted to move
ahead on Tuesday with a bill that would end the ability of spy
agencies to collect Americans' telephone records in bulk and
install a more targeted system, but a political fight loomed
over potential changes to the bill.
The procedural vote of 83-14 limited debate on legislation
known as the USA Freedom Act but arguments over how to balance
Americans' concerns about privacy and fears of terrorism, which
had already held up the bill, could stall it further.
Three domestic surveillance programs authorized under the
USA Patriot Act, passed after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks have
been shut down since midnight on Sunday, after the Senate missed
a deadline to extend legal authorities for certain data
collection by the National Security Agency and Federal Bureau of
Investigation.
Senate security hawks have proposed four amendments they say
would plug important holes in the surveillance system outlined
in the Freedom Act, which passed the House of Representatives by
a 338-88 vote on May 13.
Among other things, their amendments would give the National
Security Agency 12 months, instead of six months, to wind down
its existing collection of bulk telephone "metadata." They also
want the Director of National Intelligence to certify that the
new system works.
"Before scrapping an effective system that has helped
protect us from attack in favor of an untried one, we should at
least work toward securing some modest degree of assurance that
the new system can, in fact, actually work," Senate Republican
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.
Privacy advocates, however, who have opposed the program
since it was exposed by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden two
years ago, have balked. They say the changes would weaken
privacy protections in the Freedom Act and hold up the bill.
"All of the amendments would delay passing an excellent
piece of legislation, one that's been worked on by Republicans
and Democrats for months and months, some would say years," said
Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, an author of the Freedom Act.
The changes proposed in the Freedom Act could alleviate
concerns of a federal appeals court, which ruled on May 7 that
the programs as outlined in the Patriot Act were illegal.
Another amendment would strip a provision now in the bill
allowing outside experts on privacy and civil liberties to argue
in some cases before the secret Foreign Intelligence
Surveillance Court.
Senate rules provide for up to 30 hours of debate before
lawmakers vote on amendments, although Senate leaders said they
expect votes later on Tuesday.
If any of the amendments pass, the amended measure would
have to be sent back to the House for its approval before it
could be sent to the White House for President Barack Obama to
sign into law.
Obama strongly supports the Freedom Act, and the White House
has said the proposed amendments seem unnecessary.
The amendments, if passed, could also cause problems in the
House.
Kevin McCarthy, the House' Republican Majority Leader,
warned the Senate to approve the House-passed bill, as is.
"My advice is to take this bill and pass it," McCarthy said
at a news conference, adding that Senate changes to the bill
could present "challenges" in the House.
Two senators who helped block proposed extensions of the
existing surveillance programs offered their own slate of nine
amendments to the Freedom Act on Tuesday.
Among other things, Republican Rand Paul and Democrat Ron
Wyden want to require the government to get a warrant before
collecting personal information from third parties, make it
easier to challenge the use of illegally obtain surveillance
information in criminal proceedings, and raise the standard for
government collection of telephone records. None of those
amendments was expected to come up for a vote in the Senate.
(Additional reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Grant
McCool)