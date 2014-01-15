WASHINGTON Jan 14 The U.S. National Security
Agency has put software in almost 100,000 computers around the
world allowing it to carry out surveillance on those devices and
could provide a digital highway for cyberattacks, the New York
Times reported on Tuesday.
The NSA has planted most of the software through getting
access to computer networks, but has also used a secret
technology that allows it entry even to computers not connected
to the Internet, the Times said, citing U.S. officials, computer
experts and documents leaked by former NSA contractor Edward
Snowden.
The Times said the technology had been in use since at least
2008 and relied on a covert channel of radio waves transmitted
from tiny circuit boards and USB cards secretly inserted in the
computers.
"The radio frequency technology has helped solve one of the
biggest problems facing American intelligence agencies for
years: getting into computers that adversaries, and some
American partners, have tried to make impervious to spying or
cyberattack," the newspaper said. "In most cases, the radio
frequency hardware must be physically inserted by a spy, a
manufacturer or an unwitting user."
Frequent targets of the program, code-named Quantum, have
included units of the Chinese military, which Washington has
accused of conducting digital attacks on U.S. military and
industrial targets, the Times said.
The newspaper said the program had also succeeded in
planting software in Russian military networks as well as
systems used by Mexican police and drug cartels, European Union
trade institutions and allies such as Saudi Arabia, India and
Pakistan.
The Times said there was no evidence the NSA had implanted
software or used the radio technology inside the United States.
"NSA's activities are focused and specifically deployed
against - and only against - valid foreign intelligence targets
in response to intelligence requirements," the Times quoted an
agency spokeswoman as saying.
Questions about U.S. government spying on civilians and
foreign officials burst into the open in June when Snowden, now
living in asylum in Russia, leaked documents outlining
widespread collection of telephone metadata and email.
President Barack Obama plans to unveil on Friday a series of
intelligence reforms, including how the NSA operates, with a
view toward giving Americans more confidence their privacy is
not being violated.
(Writing by Peter Cooney; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)