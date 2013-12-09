Dec 9 Eight U.S. web giants have joined hands to
start a public campaign for new limits on how governments
collect user information amid concerns of growing online
surveillance.
The companies -- Google Inc, Microsoft Corp
, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Twitter
, LinkedIn Corp, Yahoo Inc and AOL Inc
-- issued an open letter to U.S. President Barack Obama
and Congress to bring in reforms and restrictions on
surveillance activities.
Documents leaked by former spy agency contractor Edward
Snowden revealed that the National Security Agency had
penetrated and perhaps targeted some of the companies, prompting
Microsoft, Google and Yahoo to increase the amount of
encryption.
The letter said the companies understood that governments
need to protect their citizens' safety and security, but they
believed the current laws and practices need to be reformed.
The 'Reform Government Surveillance' campaign details five
major concerns including limiting governments' authority to
collect users' information, transparency about government
demands and avoiding conflicts among governments. ()
Obama said last week he intends to propose NSA reforms to
reassure Americans that their privacy is not being violated by
the agency.
"The security of users' data is critical, which is why we've
invested so much in encryption and fight for transparency around
government requests for information," Google CEO Larry Page was
quoted on the website.
"This is undermined by the apparent wholesale collection of
data, in secret and without independent oversight, by many
governments around the world. It's time for reform and we urge
the U.S. government to lead the way."
In a step aimed at reassuring nervous users abroad, last
week, Microsoft pledged to fight in court any attempt by U.S.
intelligence agencies to seize its foreign business customers'
data under American surveillance laws.