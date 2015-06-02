WASHINGTON, June 2 The U.S. Senate passed a bill
on Tuesday that ends spy agencies' bulk collection of Americans'
telephone records, a vote that reversed national security policy
that had been in place since shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001,
attacks.
After weeks of often angry debate over how to balance
concerns about privacy with worries about terrorist attacks, the
Senate passed the USA Freedom Act by a vote of 67-32, with
support from both Democrats and Republicans.
Because the House of Representatives passed the bill last
month, the Senate vote sends the bill to the White House, where
President Barack Obama has promised to sign it into law.
The measure replaces a program in which the National
Security Agency sweeps up data about Americans' telephone calls
with a more targeted system.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)