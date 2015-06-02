(Adds vote count.)
WASHINGTON, June 2 A bill that would end U.S.
spy agencies' bulk collection of Americans' telephone data and
replace it with a more targeted system cleared a procedural
hurdle in the Senate on Tuesday, allowing lawmakers to consider
amendments to the legislation.
The Senate voted 83-14 to limit debate on the measure, known
as the USA Freedom Act. Senate rules provide for up to 30 hours
of debate before lawmakers vote on amendments, although Senate
leaders said they expect those votes later on Tuesday.
The House of Representatives passed the bill on May 13. But
if any of the amendments pass, the amended measure would have to
be sent back to the House for its approval before it could be
sent to the White House for President Barack Obama to sign into
law.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle)