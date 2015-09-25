Rahatul Ashikim Khan, 23, is seen in an undated photo from the Williamson County Jail in Georgetown, Texas. REUTERS/Williamson County Jail/Handout

AUSTIN, Texas A Texas man was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years probation on charges of attempting to provide material support and resources to foreign terrorists, U.S. prosecutors said.

Rahatul Ashikim Khan, 24, pleaded guilty in July 2014 to being part of a conspiracy that attempted to provided material to the Islamist al Shabaab group, they said.

"Khan conspired to provide material support to terrorists by screening and recruiting potential foreign fighters located in the United States to wage violent jihad in various locations overseas, including Somalia," said Assistant Attorney General Carlin.

Khan, who lived in suburban Austin, struck up communication on an Internet chat room with a person who portrayed himself as being involved in jihadist activities. That person was actually an FBI undercover source, prosecutors said.

"In or about March through May of 2011, Khan discussed guns, training, the war against Islam, his preparation for the Third World War, shooting, and getting the youth interested

in the knowledge of jihad," a criminal complaint filed in federal court said.

Khan's lawyer, Joe Turner, described him as a non-violent person and a good student who got caught up in vigorous government efforts to monitor Internet communications for dangerous activity.

"The paid informant tried to get him to do a lot of bad and violent things that he rejected," Turner said, adding Khan took the plea deal because he could have faced up to life in prison.

Kahn was born in Bangladesh and became a U.S. citizen about 13 years ago, according to court documents. He had attended the University of Texas.

A second man, Michael Wolfe, was also arrested with Khan. Wolfe, 24, was sentenced to 82 months in prison by a U.S. district judge in June.

Wolfe planned to travel to Europe where he was scheduled to meet an FBI undercover agent who he believed would help him travel through Turkey and into Syria so he could take up arms for Islamic State.

He was arrested at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston as he was about to board the first flight of his journey.

