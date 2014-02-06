(Adds attribution, Delta statement)
WASHINGTON Feb 6 The U.S. Transportation
Security Administration is temporarily banning carry-on liquids,
aerosols, gels and powders on flights between Russia and the
United States, a Department of Homeland Security official said
on Thursday.
The items can be carried on checked luggage, said the
official with the department, the TSA's parent agency. ABC
originally reported the ban.
The United States issued a warning on Wednesday to airports
and to some airlines flying to Russia for the Olympics to watch
for toothpaste tubes that could hold ingredients to make a bomb
on a plane.
Russian forces are on high alert to head off possible
militant attacks at the Winter Olympic Games, which begin on
Friday in Sochi.
"As always our security posture, which at all times includes
a number of measures both seen and unseen, will continue to
respond and appropriately adapt to protect the American people
from an ever-evolving threat picture," said the DHS official,
who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The measures include temporarily restricting some items, the
official said.
A statement on Delta Air Lines Inc's website said
prescription medicine would be allowed under the TSA directive.
Travelers to Russia also need to check in personally with a
Delta agent at the airport, and online, kiosk and mobile
check-in will be unavailable, it said.
