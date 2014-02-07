(Adds Kerry interview, paragraphs 7-9)
WASHINGTON Feb 6 The U.S. Transportation
Security Administration is temporarily banning carry-on liquids,
aerosols, gels and powders on flights between Russia and the
United States, a Department of Homeland Security official said
on Thursday.
The items can be packed in checked luggage, said the
official with the department, the TSA's parent agency. ABC
originally reported the ban.
The United States issued a warning on Wednesday to airports
and to some airlines flying to Russia for the Olympics to watch
for toothpaste tubes that could hold ingredients to make a bomb
on board a plane.
Russian forces are on high alert to head off possible
militant attacks at the Winter Olympic Games, which begin on
Friday in Sochi.
"As always, our security posture, which at all times
includes a number of measures both seen and unseen, will
continue to respond and appropriately adapt to protect the
American people from an ever-evolving threat picture," said the
DHS official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The safety measures include temporarily restricting some
items, the official said.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in an interview with
NBC News on Thursday that he was not aware of any specific
threats tied to the Sochi games.
Kerry added that he would be comfortable if one of his
daughters was flying to Russia to attend the Olympics.
"As I said, if an American wants to go, including my
daughter, I'd say go," Kerry said.
A statement on Delta Air Lines Inc's website said
prescription medicine would be allowed under the TSA directive.
Travelers to Russia also need to check in personally with a
Delta agent at the airport, and that online, kiosk and mobile
check-in will not be available, it said.
