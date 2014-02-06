WASHINGTON Feb 6 The U.S. Transportation
Security Administration is temporarily banning all liquids,
aerosols, gels and powders on flights between Russia and the
United States, ABC News reported on Thursday.
The items can still be carried on checked luggage, the
network said, citing an official with the Department of Homeland
Security, the TSA's parent agency.
Spokesmen for the department and the TSA did not respond
immediately to requests for comment.
The United States issued a warning on Wednesday to airports
and to some airlines flying to Russia for the Olympics to watch
for toothpaste tubes that could hold ingredients to make a bomb
on a plane, a senior U.S. security official said.
Russian forces are on high alert to head off possible
militant attacks at the Winter Olympic Games, which begin on
Friday in Sochi.
