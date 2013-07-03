BERLIN, July 3 Germany said on Wednesday that
free-trade talks between the European Union and United States
should begin as planned next week, despite a French call that
the negotiations be delayed amid reports Washington is spying on
the 28-nation bloc.
"The talks are in the hands of the European Commission,
which wants to start them on July 8. Germany supports them in
this," German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a
regular news conference.
"We want a free-trade deal, and we will start the
negotiations. Europe will find a way to discuss the themes which
are important to us,"
France said on Wednesday it would be "wise" for the start of
talks between the EU and the U.S. to be suspended for a couple
of weeks to give Washington time to supply information about the
spying programme that has been requested by Europeans.