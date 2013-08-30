By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 29 The U.S. intelligence
community has pledged to disclose more data about government
surveillance programs by reporting annually how many secret
court orders are issued to telecommunications companies under
certain legal rules.
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper on Thursday
announced a plan to release the total number of legal orders
issued every 12 months to telecom companies by the secret
Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, and the number of
targets affected by those orders.
The court orders, under authority granted by the Foreign
Intelligence Surveillance Act and National Security letters,
allow collection of information about subscribers and call
records, both for past communications and ongoing wiretaps. But
only the aggregate annual numbers of these court orders will be
made public.
The move is part of President Barack Obama's response to
criticism about a lack of transparency in government
surveillance programs following leaks by former spy agency
contractor Edward Snowden.
Earlier this month, the government for the first time
released opinions, previously labeled Top Secret, from the FISA
Court. In the past its decisions involving electronic
surveillance and communications collection by the National
Security Agency had not been made public.
Privacy advocates have been urging the government to start
shedding light on the FISA court and its surveillance operations
and offered a tempered welcome to Thursday's news.
"This is a good start as it pulls back the covers a bit on
the government authorities, but we still need more information,"
said Marc Rotenberg, president of the Electronic Privacy
Information Center advocacy group. It urged further disclosures
about the cost and effectiveness of the surveillance.
Kurt Opsahl, senior staff attorney at the data privacy group
Electronic Frontier Foundation, expressed concerns that the
pledge to release the number of affected investigation targets
could severely limit the amount of data to be actually released.
"The number of targets affected isn't as much the issue on
the public's mind as the number of innocent people affected," he
said, pointing to the leaked secret FISC order to Verizon
Communications Inc that did not address any targets.
Obama and other U.S. officials have said the NSA
surveillance programs are lawful, have been approved by Congress
and the FISA Court, and are aimed at detecting and disrupting
terrorist plots.
"FISA and national security letters are an important part of
our effort to keep the nation and its citizens safe, and
disclosing more detailed information about how they are used and
to whom they are directed can obviously help our enemies avoid
detection," Clapper said in a statement announcing the new plan
on Thursday.
The FISA court has said the NSA may unintentionally have
collected as many as 56,000 emails of Americans a year from 2008
to 2011 and may have violated the Constitution before
adjustments were made.
(Editing by Ken Wills)