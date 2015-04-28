WASHINGTON, April 28 President Barack Obama on
Tuesday said he would nominate Coast Guard Vice Admiral Peter
Neffenger to be administrator of the Transportation Security
Administration (TSA), the agency created to tighten travel
security following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United
States.
Neffenger's 30-year career with the Coast Guard includes
coordinating security at the ports of Los Angeles and Long
Beach, California, and the clean-up effort after the 2010 BP oil
spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Bill Trott; Writing by Bill
Trott; Editing by Sandra Maler)