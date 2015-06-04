WASHINGTON, June 4 A U.S. Senate panel approved
the nomination of Peter Neffenger to lead the Transportation
Security Administration on Thursday, days after its acting
administrator was reassigned amid reports airport screeners
failed to detect mock weapons in tests.
The nomination of Neffenger, a Coast Guard vice admiral
nominated by President Barack Obama in April, still must be
approved by the full Senate.
The Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee voice
vote followed the leak of a Department of Homeland Security
inspector's general report that found TSA agents failed in 67
out of 70 tests by undercover officers trying to sneak potential
weapons past security checkpoints.
In one test, agents did not detect a fake explosive strapped
to an officer's back - even after a patdown prompted when the
undercover officer set off an alarm, according to ABC News,
which first reported the inspector general's findings.
The report prompted Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson
to reassign acting TSA administrator Melvin Carraway on Monday.
Johnson said the results of the security checks were
classified but he directed TSA to revise screening procedures
and ordered training for all TSA officers and supervisors.
Neffenger was asked to look into lapses in TSA airport
security at a May 21 Commerce committee hearing on his
nomination.
The TSA was created to tighten travel security following the
Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
(Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)