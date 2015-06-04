(New throughout, adds background on Neffenger and comment from
hearing)
WASHINGTON, June 4 A U.S. Senate panel on
Thursday approved the nomination of Peter Neffenger to lead the
Transportation Security Administration, days after its acting
administrator was reassigned amid reports that airport screeners
failed to detect mock weapons in tests.
Neffenger's nomination, approved on a voice vote by the
Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, will be taken up
by the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on
June 10 before it goes to the full Senate for confirmation.
Neffenger, a Coast Guard vice admiral, was nominated by
President Barack Obama in April.
The committee's vote followed the leak of a Department of
Homeland Security inspector's general report that found TSA
agents failed in 67 out of 70 tests by undercover officers
trying to sneak fake weapons past security checkpoints.
In one test, agents did not detect a fake explosive strapped
to an officer's back, even after a patdown prompted when the
undercover officer set off an alarm, according to ABC News,
which first reported the inspector general's findings.
The report prompted Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson
to reassign acting TSA administrator Melvin Carraway.
On Monday, Johnson said the results of the security checks
were classified, but he directed TSA to revise screening
procedures and ordered training for all TSA officers and
supervisors.
At a May 21 Commerce committee hearing on his nomination,
Neffenger was asked about recent testimony in which DHS
Inspector General John Roth highlighted an array of airport
security vulnerabilities. Roth had said he was "deeply concerned
about TSA's ability to execute its important mission."
Neffenger told the lawmakers he had met with Roth, took the
IG reports very seriously and would address the problems.
The TSA was created to tighten travel security following the
Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
(Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott and David
Gregorio)