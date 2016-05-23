(Corrects hearing date in second paragraph to May 12 from last week)

WASHINGTON May 23 The head of security for the U.S. Transportation Security Administration has been removed from his position, the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee said on Monday on Twitter.

The House panel, which held a hearing May 12 on long lines at airport security checkpoints, did not give a reason for Kelly Hoggan's dismissal as TSA assistant administrator for security operations.

Members of the committee criticized the TSA for awarding over $90,000 in bonuses and awards to Hoggan over a 13-month period.

TSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)