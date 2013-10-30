By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS Oct 30 The United Nations said
on Wednesday that the United States has pledged not to spy on
the world body's communications after a report that the National
Security Agency had gained access to the U.N. video conferencing
system.
The United Nations contacted U.S. authorities after the
spying revelations were made by German news magazine Der Spiegel
in August, citing documents leaked by former NSA contractor
Edward Snowden.
"I understand that the U.S. authorities have given
assurances that United Nations communications are not and will
not be monitored," U.N. spokesman Martin Nesirky told reporters
on Wednesday. Nesirky declined to comment further when asked if
U.S. authorities had previously spied on U.N. communications.
A U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity,
later on Wednesday confirmed Nesirky's remarks. "The United
States is not conducting electronic surveillance targeting the
United Nations headquarters in New York," the official said.
The United States has faced international criticism over its
far-reaching global surveillance activities following Snowden's
disclosure of previously secret documents this year.
U.S. allies, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, have
protested over American spying on foreign heads of state.
Merkel's top foreign affairs and intelligence advisers were
in Washington on Wednesday to question American officials over
U.S. spying in Germany. The White House said last week the
United States "is not monitoring and will not monitor" Merkel's
communications, but did not deny that the chancellor may have
been spied on in the past.
President Barack Obama recently ordered the NSA to curtail
eavesdropping on the headquarters of the United Nations in New
York as part of a review of U.S. electronic surveillance, an
American official familiar with the decision told Reuters this
week. The NSA declined to comment.
The full extent of U.S. eavesdropping on the United Nations
is not publicly known, nor is it clear whether the United States
has stopped all monitoring of diplomats assigned to the United
Nations in New York or elsewhere around the world.
"The inviolability of diplomatic missions, including the
United Nations, has been well established in international law,
and therefore all member states are expected to act
accordingly," Nesirky said.
The 1961 Vienna Convention governing diplomatic relations
protects functions of the United Nations, diplomatic missions
and other international organizations.