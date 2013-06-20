WASHINGTON, June 20 A company that conducted a
2011 background investigation into Edward Snowden, the source of
recent leaks about U.S. secret surveillance programs, is itself
under investigation, Senator Claire McCaskill said on Thursday.
McCaskill identified the company as USIS, a Falls Church,
Virginia-based company whose website says it specializes in
providing information and security services to government
agencies and commercial enterprises.
In her opening statement before a Senate homeland security
subcommittee hearing, McCaskill said USIS is currently under
investigation by the Office of Personnel Management's Inspector
General based on allegations is systemically failed to
adequately conduct investigations under its contract.
"It is a reminder that background investigations can have
real consequences for our national security," McCaskill said.
A USIS spokesman did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
(Reporting by Karey Van Hall and Matt Haldane; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)