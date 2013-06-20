WASHINGTON, June 20 A company that conducted a
2011 background investigation into Edward Snowden, the source of
recent leaks about U.S. secret surveillance programs, is itself
under investigation, it was revealed at a congressional hearing
on Thursday.
Patrick McFarland, the inspector general for the U.S. Office
of Personnel Management, said his office is probing USIS, a
Falls Church, Virginia-based company that specializes in
providing information and security services to government
agencies.
McFarland told the homeland security subcommittee hearing
that there are concerns that USIS may not have carried out its
background check into Snowden in an appropriate or thorough
matter. "Yes, we do believe that there - there may be some
problems," McFarland told the hearing.
Senator Claire McCaskill described the probe as a criminal
investigation into allegations that USIS systemically failed to
adequately conduct investigations under its contract.
A USIS spokesman did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
Snowden, who is believed to be hiding in Hong Kong, has been
under intense scrutiny since he went public in a video released
by Britain's Guardian newspaper on June 9 as the source of
documents revealing the U.S. government's vast surveillance of
phone and Internet activity.
Snowden, a contractor formerly employed by Booz Allen
Hamilton, worked at a National Security Agency facility
in Hawaii. He had a Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented
Information level clearance.
Senators at the hearing on Thursday said they were concerned
about whether people receiving Top Secret level clearances are
being properly vetted, and said there does not appear to be
sufficient oversight of the work, which is largely outsourced.
"It is a reminder that background investigations can have
real consequences for our national security," McCaskill said of
Snowden's leaks. McCaskill chairs the contracting oversight
subcommittee of the Senate's Homeland Security Committee.
USIS supports the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) by
managing and overseeing background investigations, an
arrangement that McCaskill said appears to put USIS in a
position of oversight for its own work. She added that the
company received $200 million last year from OPM.
Merton Miller, an official in OPM's Federal Investigative
Services unit, said USIS conducts 45 percent of the overall
contract workload for government background investigations.
Security investigations for federal employees used to be
conducted mainly by a large staff of full-time investigators who
were civil servants at the OPM.
In 1996, the investigative functions of OPM were privatized
and the resulting company, USIS, was awarded a contract with OPM
to conduct background investigations for security clearances on
employees of more than 95 federal agencies.
On its website, USIS says it presently has 100 federal
contracts.
USIS is owned by a larger investigative company called
Altegrity, which in turn is principally owned by private equity
firm Providence Equity Partners.