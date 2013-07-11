CARACAS, July 10 A Venezuelan government
minister on Wednesday urged citizens to shut Facebook
accounts to avoid being unwitting informants for the U.S.
Central Intelligence Agency, referring to recent revelations
about U.S. surveillance programs.
Edward Snowden, a former U.S. National Security Agency
contractor who is stuck in a Moscow airport while seeking to
avoid capture by the United States, last month leaked details
about American intelligence agencies obtaining information from
popular websites including Facebook.
"Comrades: cancel your Facebook accounts, you've been
working for free as CIA informants. Review the Snowden case!"
wrote Prisons Minister Iris Varela on her Twitter account.
Venezuela has offered to provide asylum for Snowden, but he
has not responded and appears unable to leave the transit zone
of Sheremetyevo International Airport.
He exposed a program known as Prism that relied on customer
data supplied by major technology companies.
"Countries and people that have fallen victim to gringo
spying should sue the United States to ensure fair compensation.
We're going to bankrupt the U.S. economy!" wrote Varela, known
for radical rhetoric and ardent support of the late socialist
leader Hugo Chavez.