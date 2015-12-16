(Adds Democratic letter urging use of social media, paragraph
12)
By Doina Chiacu
WASHINGTON Dec 16 U.S. Homeland Security
Secretary Jeh Johnson said on Wednesday that his department has
been consulting social media in reviews of immigration
applications since early this year, hitting back at criticism
that U.S. authorities are not doing enough to weed out potential
security threats.
The Department of Homeland Security has been criticized over
reports it did not routinely consult social media during the
vetting process for visa applications.
Questions arose after it came to light that one of the
shooters in the Dec. 2 killings of 14 people in San Bernardino,
California, Tashfeen Malik, entered the United States on a K1 or
'fiancee' visa. The Los Angeles Times has reported she had
pledged her support to Islamic jihad in a private Facebook post.
Johnson said his department began consulting social media
early this year before granting certain immigration benefits but
did not specify which ones.
"We had policies in place regarding consulting social media
which in my judgment, particularly in this current environment,
were too restrictive," Johnson told reporters at the unveiling
of a revamped terrorism alert system.
"Under my leadership as secretary, we in fact began to
consult social media in connection with conferring various
immigration benefits and we will be doing more of this," he
added. "Any reports or partial reports to the contrary are
simply false."
He noted DHS consults intelligence community databases and
law enforcement databases when it does vetting for "a lot" of
immigration benefits but said social media is also useful.
Monitoring of social media as a way to identify potentially
violent extremists was hotly debated Tuesday night by Republican
presidential candidates, with some candidates arguing for
increased scrutiny of social media in terrorism investigations.
While there currently is no explicit order banning visa
investigators from trawling applicants' social media accounts,
some agencies that process visa applications have been wary
about doing so, an Obama administration official said.
Johnson denied reports there was a policy in place in 2014
that prevented agents from screening Malik before she entered
the country.
"That would not be accurate," Johnson said. He would not
comment on the investigation but noted public reports that Malik
made her posts under an alias.
On Tuesday, two dozen Senate Democrats sent a letter to
Johnson calling on DHS to require social media background checks
as part of the visa screening process.
(Additional reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Susan
Heavey and Bill Rigby)