WASHINGTON A Virginia man was arrested on Friday for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Haris Qamar, 25, of Burke, Virginia was arrested for providing an FBI informant with ideas of possible targets to photograph, with the belief the photos would support the Islamist militant group's efforts to encourage attacks in the nation's capital and surrounding area, the department said.

(Reporting by Adam DeRose; Editing by Tim Ahmann)