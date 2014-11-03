WASHINGTON Nov 3 Washington imposed tighter
security screening on Monday for travelers from countries,
including the United Kingdom and many other European nations,
whose citizens do not need a visa to get into the United States.
Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said people from
countries in the U.S. visa waiver program will have to provide
additional information on an electronic application they need to
file to be eligible to enter.
"We are taking this step to enhance the security of the Visa
Waiver Program, to learn more about travelers from countries
from whom we do not require a visa," Johnson said in a
statement.
U.S. officials have increasingly been concerned about the
security threat posed by possible radicalization of foreign
fighters in Syria who hold Western passports and thus would not
arouse suspicion at airports or other entry points.
Thirty-eight countries participate in the visa waiver
program, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany and other
European countries as well as Japan, Taiwan, Singapore and South
Korea, according to the State Department.
In order to travel without a visa from these countries,
visitors must get approved through an online system called
Electronic System for Travel Authorization, or ESTA, and pay a
fee.
Under the rules that took effect Monday, people from those
countries will have to provide additional information in their
travel application submitted through ESTA.
The new information includes additional passport data,
contact information and other potential names, Johnson said.
"We are also confident these changes will not hinder lawful
trade and travel between our nation and our trusted foreign
allies in the Visa Waiver Program," Johnson said.
