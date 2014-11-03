(Adds background and reaction in last four paragraphs)
By Doina Chiacu
WASHINGTON Nov 3 Concerned about foreign
fighters from Syria and Iraq, Washington imposed extra security
measures on Monday for travelers from countries, mostly in
Europe and Asia, whose citizens do not need a visa to get into
the United States.
Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said people from
countries in the U.S. Visa Waiver Program will have to provide
additional information on an electronic application they need to
file to be eligible to enter.
"We are taking this step to enhance the security of the Visa
Waiver Program, to learn more about travelers from countries
from whom we do not require a visa," Johnson said in a
statement.
The move was in response to the security threat posed by the
possible radicalization of foreign fighters in Syria who hold
Western passports and thus would not arouse suspicion at
airports or other entry points.
Thirty-eight countries participate in the Visa Waiver
Program, or VWP, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany
and other European countries as well as Japan, Taiwan, Singapore
and South Korea, according to the State Department.
"DHS is concerned about the risks posed by the situation in
Syria and Iraq, where increasing instability has attracted
thousands of foreign fighters, including many from VWP
countries," the DHS official said on condition of anonymity.
The official cited cases in which people traveled from Syria
to Europe and carried out attacks, including a museum shooting
in Belgium in May, as well as public threats against the United
States in response to its involvement in Iraq.
Islamic State militants have released videos of the
beheading of American civilians that blamed U.S. air strikes for
their actions.
Visitors from countries in the Visa Waiver Program must get
approved through an online system called Electronic System for
Travel Authorization, or ESTA, and pay a fee.
Under the rules that took effect Monday, people from those
countries will have to provide additional information in the
ESTA travel application. That includes other names used,
parents' names, national identification number, contact
information, employment information and city of birth, according
to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection announcement.
The DHS official said the additional data will help identify
threats or detect suspected terrorists.
Citizens of Canada and Mexico, which share borders with the
United States, do not need visas to enter the country as part of
a separate program.
Some members of Congress have sought to scale back or cancel
the Visa Waiver Program in light of the foreign fighters threat.
Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii in
September called for a suspension of the program in countries
that have large numbers of Islamic extremists fighting abroad.
Monday's CBP announcement on the changes said the Visa
Waiver Program does not make Americans more vulnerable, as
participating countries must have a high degree of security
cooperation with the United States.
Republican Representative Michael McCaul, chairman of the
House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee, said the
additional requirements were "a step in the right direction to
counter this growing threat."
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jim Loney)