By Doina Chiacu
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 6 The United States announced
tighter security measures on Thursday for visitors from the 38
countries in its visa waiver program, which include European
nations that have seen hundreds of residents traveling to fight
with militant groups in Syria and Iraq.
The changes require use of e-passports - paper passports
that contain chips carrying biometric information - and expand
use of U.S. air marshals on international flights, the
Department of Homeland Security said.
Some U.S. lawmakers have been urging tighter restrictions on
the waiver program, which allows citizens from participating
countries to enter the United States without a visa for stays of
90 days or less.
U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the
Senate Intelligence Committee, has criticized the program as
vulnerable to abuse, calling it the "the Achilles heel" of
American efforts to stave off attacks on its soil.
The U.S. intelligence community assessed in February that
more than 20,000 foreign fighters, including at least 3,400
Westerners, had traveled to the Syria-Iraq region since 2011.
Western fighters in Syria and Iraq have found some of their
most willing recruits in Belgium, France and Britain, according
to the International Center for the Study of Radicalization. All
three participate in the visa waiver program, as do many
European countries.
"The current global threat environment requires that we know
more about those who travel to the United States. This includes
those from countries for which we do not require a visa,"
Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said in a statement
announcing the changes.
The new restrictions also require that participating
countries use an international database to screen for lost and
stolen passports, the department said.
It said the changes build on measures taken last year to
require additional information on the application people in visa
waiver countries provide to travel to the United States.
The U.S. Travel Association, an industry group, welcomed the
passport security and air marshal changes but said it would
evaluate other ones, including the development of passenger
record databases and the screening of asylum-seekers.
"Though security should always be its first principle, it is
well worth keeping in mind how the American economy and job
creation both benefit when the (visa waiver program) functions
well," the group's president, Roger Dow, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Frances Kerry)