WASHINGTON, June 23 Democratic U.S. Senator
Charles Schumer charged on Sunday that Russian President
Vladimir Putin likely knew and approved of fugitive Edward
Snowden's flight from Hong Kong to Russia and that it will "have
serious consequences" in the U.S.- Russian relationship.
"Putin always seems almost eager to stick a finger in the
eye of the United States - whether it is Syria, Iran and now of
course with Snowden," Schumer told CNN's "State of the Union,"
adding that China may have had a role as well.
"It remains to be seen how much influence Beijing had on
Hong Kong," Schumer said. "As you know, they coordinate their
foreign policies and I have a feeling that the hand of Beijing
was involved here."
Schumer aimed most of his fire at Putin, saying "it is
almost certain he know, and likely approved" the flight by
Snowden, the former U.S. National Security Agency contractor who
had been hiding in Hong Kong since leaking details about U.S.
surveillance activities to news media.
"What is infuriating here is," Schumer said, was Putin
"aiding and abetting Snowden's escape."
"This action, Putin allowing Snowden to land in Russia and
then go somewhere else, is going to have serious consequences
for the United States-Russian relationship," Schumer said. The
New York lawmaker is the No. 3 Senate Democrat.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Rogers said
Snowden's reported choice to fly later to Cuba and Venezuela
undermines his whistleblower claims.
"Everyone of those nations is hostile to the United States,
the Michigan Republican said on Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press"
program.
The U.S. government must exhaust all legal options to get
Snowden back to the United States, Rogers said.
"When you think about what he says he wants and what his
actions are, it defies logic," said Rogers, who repeated his
assertion that Snowden's leaks of secret government surveillance
programs had damaged U.S. national security
The United States has been told by Hong Kong that former
National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden has left Hong
Kong for "a third country" and will seek cooperation with
countries Snowden may try to go to, a Justice Department
official said on Sunday.
"We will continue to discuss this matter with Hong Kong and
pursue relevant law enforcement cooperation with other countries
where Mr. Snowden may be attempting to travel," Justice
Department spokeswoman Nanda Chitre said in a statement.
The United States contacted Hong Kong on Saturday seeking
Snowden's extradition, Chitre said.
Hong Kong earlier on Sunday allowed Snowden to leave Hong
Kong for a third country. According to a source at Russia's
Aeroflot airline, Snowden was traveling to Moscow and was
planning to go to Venezuela via Cuba.
