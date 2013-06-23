(Recasts, adds Justice Dept. on Snowden extradition)
* Senator Schumer questions Beijing's role in Snowden
departure
* Justice Department says extradition request was in order
* Uncertain where Snowden headed next, what secrets he holds
WASHINGTON, June 23 U.S. lawmakers on Sunday
said former national security contractor Edward Snowden's
reported flight to Russia with a plan to flee onward to Cuba or
Venezuela undermined his whistle blower claims and they slammed
Moscow for helping a fugitive.
An aircraft thought to be carrying Snowden landed in Moscow
on Sunday after Hong Kong let the former U.S. National Security
Agency contractor leave the territory, despite Washington's
efforts to extradite him to face espionage charges.
According to a source at Russia's Aeroflot airline, Snowden
was traveling to Moscow and was planning to go to Venezuela via
Cuba.
Democratic U.S. Senator Charles Schumer charged that Russian
President Vladimir Putin likely knew and approved of Snowden's
flight from Hong Kong to Russia. He said that will "have serious
consequences" for a U.S.-Russian relationship already strained
over Syria and human rights.
"Putin always seems almost eager to stick a finger in the
eye of the United States - whether it is Syria, Iran and now of
course with Snowden," Schumer told CNN's "State of the Union,"
adding that China may have had a role as well.
"It remains to be seen how much influence Beijing had on
Hong Kong," Schumer said. "As you know, they coordinate their
foreign policies and I have a feeling that the hand of Beijing
was involved here."
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Rogers said
Snowden's reported choice to fly later to Cuba and Venezuela
undermines his claim to be a fighter for freedom of information.
"Everyone of those nations is hostile to the United States.
I mean, if he could go to North Korea and Iran, he could round
out his government oppression tour," the Michigan Republican
said on Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" program.
Rogers urged the Obama administration to exhaust all legal
options to get Snowden back to the United States. "If he really
believes he did something good, he should get on a plane, come
back and face the consequences of his actions," he said.
Senator Dianne Feinstein, chair of the Senate Intelligence
Committee, said Snowden needed to be caught and brought back for
trial as secrets he was carrying could do a lot of damage to
U.S. interests.
"I think we need to know exactly what he has," she told
CBS's "Face the Nation." "He could have a lot, lot more that may
really put people in jeopardy."
Schumer aimed most of his fire at Putin, saying "it is
almost certain he know, and likely approved" the flight by
Snowden, who had been hiding in Hong Kong since leaking details
about U.S. surveillance activities to news media.
"What is infuriating here is," Schumer said, was Putin
"aiding and abetting Snowden's escape." The New York lawmaker is
the No. 3 Senate Democrat.
The United States has been told by Hong Kong that Snowden
has left Hong Kong for "a third country" and Washington will
seek cooperation with countries Snowden may try to go to, a
Justice Department official said on Sunday.
"We will continue to discuss this matter with Hong Kong and
pursue relevant law enforcement cooperation with other countries
where Mr. Snowden may be attempting to travel," Justice
Department spokeswoman Nanda Chitre said in a statement.
The United States contacted Hong Kong on Saturday seeking
Snowden's extradition, Chitre said.
But a second Justice Department official told Reuters
"They came back to us late Friday with additional questions and
we were in the process of responding."
The U.S. request to Hong Kong authorities "met the
requirements of the agreement," the official said.
While many blasted Snowden, Republican Senator Rand Paul of
Kentucky, a member of the Homeland Security and Government
Affairs Committee and one of the chamber's most conservative
members, said, "it's going to be an open question how this young
man is judged."
"If he goes to an independent third country like Iceland and
if he refuses to talk to any sort of formal government about
this, I think there's a chance that he'll be seen as an advocate
of privacy."
"If he cozies up to either the Russian government, the
Chinese government, or any of these governments that are
perceived still as enemies of ours, I think that that will be a
real problem for him in history." Paul said in a separate
appearance on CNN's "State of the Union."
